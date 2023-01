PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Shadow is a very handsome cat. He has been with us since he was a kitten and often got overlooked because of his shyness.

Now for the most part he comes looking for attention and soaks up every minute of it.

He would love to have a forever home and the love and companionship he deserves.

Shadow is 6 months old.

Please come to Calvert Animal Welfare League and meet him.

More information here: http://www.cawlrescue.org/