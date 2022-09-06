Pets Of The Week - Lucas & Noah

CALLAWAY, Md. – Here are Lucas and Noah – These poor boys were found living in a cage OUTSIDE!

Yes, in this SOMD summer heat! And look at that cage! : (

They were surrendered to Fierce Love Rescue and are now in a foster home. They were treated for mites and are otherwise surprisingly in good health!

Shew!

They are looking for a home with patient parents as they need more handling to gain humans’ trust.

So if you have room in your heart and in your home, please fill out an application here: https://www.fierceloverescue.org/info/display?PageID=19062