Sean Tolbert

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department identified, located and arrested a suspect linked to a sexual assault and an attempted sexual assault in District Heights late last week. The suspect is 36-year-old Sean Lorenzo Tolbert of Washington, DC. Tolbert is also charged with inappropriately touching six women at a mall last Tuesday and attempting to rob a store at the same shopping center.

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, a victim returned to her home in the 6000 block of Surrey Square Lane. As she entered her apartment, Tolbert approached her with a gun and forced her inside of her apartment where he sexually assaulted her. He then fled her home. The victim and suspect did not know each other.

As investigators canvassed for information in that case the following morning, patrol officers were dispatched to two calls in the same apartment complex at approximately 10:30 am. One resident advised officers a suspect had just attempted to sexually assault her inside of her apartment. She told officers she had met the man the night before in her apartment complex. The victim advised officers she had confronted the suspect for potentially stealing items from her apartment when the attempted sexual assault occurred. He fled when she called 911. Another resident advised officers a suspect had just pulled a gun on her and attempted to get into her apartment. She yelled and he ran away.

As detectives interviewed the most recent victim, another 911 call came in for the report of an armed person at the complex. Responding patrol officers observed the suspect who attempted to run from officers. He was quickly apprehended.

A loaded gun was recovered at the most recent scene. Tolbert is charged in all three cases in the apartment complex.

Investigators have now also charged Tolbert with inappropriately touching six women on September 13, 2022, at a shopping mall in the 3300 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville. Tolbert is also charged with attempting to rob a business at the mall at gunpoint. Through various investigative techniques, investigators identified Tolbert as the suspect in the crimes at the mall.

On September 14, 2022, investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with those cases.

Tolbert faces multiple charges in connection with all of these incident to include: first degree rape, attempted first degree rape, first degree assault, gun charges, robbery, theft and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on Tolbert is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0044759.