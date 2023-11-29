From left to right: Angie Draheim (SMCM psychology department staff and Zeta Chapter secretary), Aoife Gill (Chopticon High School), Harris Smith (St. Mary’s Ryken High School), Rylie Guy (King’s Christian Academy), Kaia Ganzell (Great Mills High School), Jennifer Cognard-Black (SMCM professor and Zeta Chapter book award coordinator). Missing from photo: Harsha Manivannan (Leonardtown High School).

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On November 13, the Zeta Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at St. Mary’s College of Maryland recognized five accomplished high school scholars at its 26th annual book awards ceremony held on the campus.

Scholars recognized:

Aoife Gill (Chopticon High School)

Harris Smith (St. Mary’s Ryken High School)

Rylie Guy (King’s Christian Academy)

Kaia Ganzell (Great Mills High School)

Harsha Manivannan (Leonardtown High School)

Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic honor society. St. Mary’s College of Maryland was granted a chapter in 1997 after a three-year review.

Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s leading advocate for the liberal arts and sciences at the undergraduate level and elects over 10,000 new members a year from 293 chapters across the United States.