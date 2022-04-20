RIDGE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon that has left a wooden pole in pieces.

At approximately 4:18 p.m. on April 20, first responders were called to the scene of 48000 block of Curleys Road for a reported crash.

Initial reports had indicated that a single vehicle had struck a wooden power line pole, causing the pole to break.

First responders arrived on the scene and found a single red car with significant damage to the front end, along with the pole which had snapped in half and was leaning against the other piece that was still in the ground.

Crews were unable to locate the vehicle operator upon arrival, but minutes later would make contact with them after they would return to the scene.

It is unclear if the occupant obtained any injuries as a result of the crash at this time.

SMECO has been contacted to assist with reinstalling a new pole in the area.

Avoid the scene if possible and expect traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.