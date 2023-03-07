Police Arrest Man For Drug Trafficking With A Loaded Firearm In Waldorf

Percy Alexander Martin, Jr.

WALDORF, Md. – On March 5 at approximately 1:21 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the area of Middletown Road and McDaniel Road in Waldorf.

Upon making contact with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the officer located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle as well as over 500 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution and additional paraphernalia.

The driver, Percy Alexander Martin, Jr., 27, of Dumfries, was arrested and charged with CDS distribution with a firearm and other related gun charges.

On March 6, a judge ordered that Martin could be released on personal recognizance. Officer J. Gordon investigated.

