Andre Andrew Dougal

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with the homicide in the town of Landover Hills on Wednesday. The suspect is 47-year-old Andre Andrew Dougal of no fixed address. He’s charged with the murder of 31-year-old Langley Sloan of no fixed address.

On May 24, 2023, at approximately 7:50 pm, officers with the Landover Hills Police Department and the PGPD responded to the 6500 block of Annapolis Road for the report of an unresponsive man outside of a store. The victim was suffering from a stab wound and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives reviewed surveillance video which captured a portion of the incident, to include an image of the suspect.

On May 25, 2023, Homicide Unit detectives were canvassing for additional information in this case. While in the 3800 block of 64th Avenue, detectives observed the suspect seen on the surveillance video. He was taken into custody without incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed Dougal stabbed Sloan during an altercation. They are known to each other. Dougal is charged first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the town of Landover Hills.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0030758.