Victor Antonio Reed

OXON HIL, Md. – Prince George’s County Police Department Sexual Assault Unit detectives identified and charged a man for impersonating a federal law enforcement agent and sexually assaulting a woman in Oxon Hill. The suspect is 26-year-old Victor Antonio Reed of Washington, DC.

On June 13, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, detectives were notified of a sexual assault that had just occurred in a shopping center parking lot in the 5400 block of Saint Barnabas Road. The preliminary investigation revealed Reed approached the victim, an adult Hispanic female, as she walked in the parking lot. Reed displayed a badge and identified himself as an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and instructed her to get into his car or face deportation. Once inside of his vehicle, Reed sexually assaulted her. She was eventually allowed to leave Reed’s car and call for help.

Through investigative techniques, Reed was identified as the suspect and taken into custody following a traffic stop in Temple Hills on June 15, 2023.

Reed is charged with first and second degree rape, impersonating a law enforcement officer, a firearms offense and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

At this time, there are no additional reports of this nature involving Reed.

Anyone with information on this suspect and would like to speak to a Sexual Assault Unit detective may call 301-772-4908.

ICE ERO Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Darius Reeves “ICE ERO Baltimore takes a victim-centered approach to immigration enforcement in order to facilitate access to justice and victim-based immigration benefits by noncitizen crime victims. Absent exceptional circumstances, ICE will refrain from taking civil immigration enforcement action against victims of crime who come forward with pertinent information.”

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0034864.