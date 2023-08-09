Police Investigating Fatal Collision In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday morning in Clinton. The deceased driver is 67-year-old John Lee Perry of Clinton.

On August 6, 2023, at approximately 08:30 am, officers responded to the area of Raintree Way and Goblet Way for a single-vehicle collision. Once on scene, they located the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Perry was attempting to make a left turn when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0046080.