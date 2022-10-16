LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident this evening, where one vehicle appears to have fled the scene.

At approximately 7:42 p.m. on October 15, first responders were dispatched to the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road for reports of a crash.

Crews were advised that the incident was believed to be a hit-and-run.

The other vehicle involved that left the scene has been described as a “work vehicle”. No further description of the vehicle has been provided at this time.

Two patients were evaluated by EMS on the scene for potential injuries. However, after a brief checkup, both patients signed refusals for further treatment.

The police are attempting to locate the vehicle involved in the crash that fled.

Volunteers from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, Leonardtown Rescue Squad, and the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad were reported to have responded to the incident.

Expect delays in the area while the scene is being cleared.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

