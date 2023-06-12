WALDORF, Md. – On June 11 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds; he was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the parking lot of an apartment complex when an unknown male approached, produced a gun, and robbed the victim. A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black male with long hair. Detectives are pursuing leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Beach at 301-609-6513.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

