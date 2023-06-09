Police Investigating Two Fatally Shot In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning, June 9, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene for reported shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Upon arrival, crews found one person in the parking lot deceased with gunshot wounds. Reports indicate that another person arrived at the hospital shortly after with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

The deaths may be related but not confirmed. There have been no arrests made at this time, according to a CCSO spokesperson.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene and continues to investigate.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as they become available.

