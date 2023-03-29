Jamal Hykeem Matthis

LARGO, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man on drug charges following a traffic stop Monday morning in Prince George’s County.

The suspect, Jamal Hykeem Matthis, 33, of Washington, D.C, is charged with drug possession, possession of drug contraband and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. He was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he was later released on his own recognizance.

At about 11:10 a.m. on Monday, a trooper from the Forrestville Barrack conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of the 10500 block of Campus Way in Largo, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver, later identified as Matthis, had an outstanding warrant through the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.

After being transported to the detention center, the trooper discovered 135 grams of suspected methamphetamine on the suspect. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office were notified and Matthis was charged accordingly.

The case remains under investigation…