UPDATE – 5:44 p.m.- Deputies have wanted suspect in custody. There is no further lookout at this time.

LUSBY, Md. – 3:47 pm -Police are actively searching for a suspect that bailed out from a traffic stop in the area of Monticello Drive in Lusby.

Suspect is described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

If you see a suspect matching this description, please call the Sheriff’s Office or dial 911. Avoid the area at this time.