Police Seek Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect At Pax River Ale House

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 2:30 PM, the subject pictured stole a bicycle that was left outside of the Pax River Ale House in Lexington Park.

The suspect appears to be a medium build white male.

The stolen bike was blue and gray with black wheels.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy E. Munn #406 at Elijsha.Munn@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8169. Case #38733-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.