Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart Self-Checkout

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:25 am, the suspect entered the California Walmart and placed several items in a backpack that he brought with him into the store.

The suspect then picked up a few small items, went through the self-checkout register and paid for the small items, but kept more expensive items hidden in his backpack. While attempting the leave the store, loss prevention staff confronted the suspect, but he fled.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8161 or email max.schell@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 29246-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.