MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Steny Hoyer has served Maryland’s 5th Congressional District since 1981 and has served as House Majority Leader since 2019. Now, at 83 years old, Hoyer hopes to stay in office as he believes there is still more work to do.

“I was inspired to run for office by former President John F. Kennedy, who delivered a speech at the University of Maryland when I was a student,” Hoyer told TheBayNet.com. “Since then, I have dedicated my life to serving my state and my country. For years, I have proudly represented the needs of my constituents, whether it was when I was in the Maryland State Senate or through my leadership in the House of Representatives. Throughout the 117th Congress, I have fought to address the COVID-19 pandemic, expand economic opportunities for families, and strengthen our crumbling infrastructure. I will continue to advocate on behalf of Marylanders in the years ahead.”

Hoyer believes that the two most important issues we face today are inflation and the state of our democracy, specifically women’s rights.

“I know voters are deeply concerned about inflation and the ability to afford their daily necessities for themselves and their families,” Hoyer said. “That is why I acted to fight inflation with the Inflation Reduction Act in Congress and will continue to lower costs for families.”

“Voters are also rightfully concerned about the state of our democracy. Particularly, women’s rights in Maryland and around the country after the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case overturned Roe v. Wade, and the right to vote,” Hoyer explained. “I brought the Women’s Health Protection Act to the Floor to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law, and I believe we must do everything possible to prevent extremist Republicans hell-bent on undermining constitutional freedoms from winning in November. Inflation and protecting our freedoms and democracy are the two issues I believe Marylanders care about the most as they head out to the polls.”

If re-elected, Hoyer says he would fight and urge the Administration to put the new, consolidated FBI headquarters in Prince George’s County. He would also continue to work to remove hate in Congress by removing symbols of slavery and sedition from public display in the Capitol.

He will also continue to advocate for federal employees, and further the “Make it In America” agenda, which he’s been championing in Congress for over a decade.

The proudest accomplishment in Hoyer’s life was marrying his late wife Judy and raising their three daughters.

“As an educator, Judy was devoted to helping children and their families. In her honor, I’ve invested in K-12 education and supported the growth and expansion of the Judy Centers throughout the state. I will continue to support Maryland’s children and ensure they have pathways to success,” he said.

Hoyer says he lives by many mottos, but one of his favorites is “it’s never too late to do the right thing.” He believes there is more work to be done to ensure that America can live up to its founding principles.

“Each year, I have been blessed to have the support of families in Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District, and each year I have delivered for those families. I will continue to serve my District and our country by working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues in the House and Senate. I believe in building on the progress that has been made in our economy and for our families, and I look forward to continuing this work and acting in the best interests of my constituents in the future,” Hoyer said.

“I would like voters to make a plan for voting. This year’s election will be critical for our state and for our country and will have consequences for every American,” he explained. “While extreme MAGA Republicans attack women’s reproductive freedom, disenfranchise the right of every American to vote, and work to slash Social Security and Medicare, Democrats are putting people over politics and the urgent needs of America’s hardworking families first. I encourage you to urge your friends, your co-workers, and your family to get out to vote this year and make their voices heard.”

