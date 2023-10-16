BALTIMORE — Although the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot was hit last week on a ticket sold in California, a player in Bowie won $100,000 thanks to the multi-state jackpot game, and another seven players in Maryland hit for $50,000 each.

The $50,000 wins came on tickets sold in Abingdon, Berlin, Clarksburg, College Park, Edgewater, Hagerstown and Owings Mills.

Maryland also had a winner on the Lottery’s in-state only jackpot game Multi-Match when a player in Chesapeake City hit for $630,000.

In all, 35 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Oct. 15. The Lottery paid more than $26.7 million in prizes during that period.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Oct. 9-15:

$100,000 Prizes

· Maryland Riches, Oak Street Station Oceanic, 2040 North Howard Street, Baltimore

· Ravens X5, High’s #083, 11780 Old National Pike, New Market

· Ultimate Cash, Royal Farms #167, 31954 Summer Driver, Salisbury

$50,000 Prizes

· $500,000 Crossword, The Corner Pub, 158 South Mulberry Street, Hagerstown

· Big Money, 7-Eleven #34749, 321 North Street, Elkton

· Bonus Cash Doubler, Smith’s Market, 11740 Old Worcester Highway, Showell

· Hot 777, Tucker’s Liquors, 8100 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton

· Lucky Riches, Giant #108, 6340 York Road, Baltimore

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Oct. 9-15:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold Oct. 10 at Tobacco Barrel #307, 3834 East Lombard Street, Baltimore (claimed)

FAST PLAY

$30,000 Fortune Cookie ticket sold Oct. 15 at Shore Stop #211, 1215 Mt. Hermon Road, Salisbury (unclaimed as of Oct. 16)

MULTI-MATCH

· $630,000 ticket sold Oct. 12 at Eagle’s Nest – Herman Highway, 2754 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City (unclaimed as of Oct. 16)

PICK 5

$25,000 ticket sold Oct. 10 at Allentown Sunoco, 6308 Allentown Road, Camp Springs (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Oct. 12 at Super Convenience, 6010 66 th Avenue, Riverdale (claimed)

Avenue, Riverdale (claimed) $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 8 at Charles Station, 3030 St. Charles Parkway, Waldorf (claimed)

POWERBALL

· $100,000 ticket sold Oct. 11 at Express Mart, 15709 Hall Road, Bowie (unclaimed as of Oct. 16)

· $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 11 at 7-Eleven #33247, 3901 Pulaski Highway, Abingdon (unclaimed as of Oct. 16)

· $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 9 at Your Store, 10137 Old Ocean City Boulevard, Berlin (unclaimed as of Oct. 16)

· $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 11 at Harris Teeter #409, 22700 Sweet Shrub Drive, Clarksville (unclaimed as of Oct. 16)

· $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 8 at 7-Eleven #11667, 8900 Edmonston Road, College Park (unclaimed as of Oct. 16)

· $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 14 at Royal Farms #056, 301 Londontown Road, Edgewater (unclaimed as of Oct. 16)

· $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 11 at Martin’s #6444, 18726 North Pointe Drive, Hagerstown (claimed)

· $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 11 at Giant Food #2318, 10210 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $33.2 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $19.3 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.