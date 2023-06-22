Photo: Pride of Baltimore II

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Pride of Baltimore II is offering free two-hour sails along the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail at the Historic St. Mary’s City from June 23 to June 25, 2023. This opportunity is provided by the National Park Service and is limited to 32 passengers. Families are welcome to join in the fun, but all information must be provided when registering.

According to the Pride II website, passengers can lend a hand to raise the sails and experience life as part of the crew in the 1800s or simply relax and enjoy the sail. The crew and a National Park Service ranger will also provide information on Maryland’s rich maritime history, the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail, and the War of 1812 and privateers in the Chesapeake.

Come aboard the Pride of Baltimore II and experience the beauty of the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail from the water!

Registration links are available below for the different dates:

Please contact pride2@pride2.org for cancellations. For more information, contact Sharol Buck, External Relations Manager Historic St. Mary’s City, Maryland at sharol.buck@maryland.gov.

A special thank you goes out to Southern Maryland National Heritage Area (Destination Southern Maryland) and the crew of Pride of Baltimore II for making this visit to HSMC possible.

