BOWIE, Md. – “Hey baaaby, I’ve got $100,000 here,” is what a recent scratch-off winner said to his wife after revealing the top prize on a Lucky Times 10 instant ticket.

The 58-year-old stopped for a cup of coffee last week before heading next door to Free State Liquors in Bowie for some pre-work scratch-off play. He played $80 worth of games. winning $10 back. The Prince George’s County resident decided to try his luck one more time and used his $10 prize to purchase a Lucky Times 10 instant ticket. He scratched it there in the store, revealing a $100,000 top-prize win.

“I saw that $100,000 and kept quiet,” said the husband and father. The Bowie resident immediately signed his instant ticket, put it away and went to work at the restaurant where he’s employed as a cook.

When he went home, he shared the great news with his wife. “She was ready to spend,” he said, smiling. “She was like, ‘Wow, where are we going!’”

The lucky player, originally from El Salvador, said the prize will enable them to travel to his native country this summer to visit family members. The rest of the winnings will go into his savings account for now.

His lucky Lottery retailer, Free State Liquors, is a winner too. The store, located at 15480 Annapolis Road, will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a top-prize winning scratch-off worth $100,000. The Lucky Times 10 instant ticket has three top prizes remaining. In addition, there are four $50,000 prizes, 12 $10,000 prizes and over 290,000 prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000 remaining in the game.