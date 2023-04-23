Prince George’s County Offers FREE Drive-Up Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic

LARGO, Md. – The Department of the Environment (DoE) Animal Services Division (ASD), in partnership with the Prince George’s County Health Department, is sponsoring a FREE Drive-Up Dog and Cat Vaccination Clinic on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex, 8001 Sheriff Road, Landover, MD. The FREE vaccination clinic will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. while supplies last. The event will be held rain or shine.

The Drive-Up Cat and Dog Vaccination Clinic will provide rabies and distemper vaccinations and micro-chipping for Prince George’s County residents. Free pet licenses will also be offered. Proof of residency is required .

“We are excited to partner with the Health Department to offer drive-up free rabies and distemper vaccinations to County residents for their pets. The free services will help provide some financial relief to those owners who want to ensure their pets stay healthy and happy,” said DoE Director Andrea Crooms.

In addition to showing proof of residency to receive the free services:

Pets must be at least four (4) months old to receive a rabies vaccine. Rabies vaccines are good for one (1) year unless a prior rabies certificate is provided at service.

Pets must be on a leash or carrier and always under control.

Be prepared to stay in your vehicle for an extended period.

Animals will be removed from your vehicle to receive vaccination(s) when it is your turn.

Visit pgcpetvaccineclinicmay2023.eventbrite.com to register for the free services. For more information, contact Marilyn Perez at (301) 780-7200.