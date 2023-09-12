Public Forums On Proposed Thomas Johnson Bridge Project Seeking Community Feedback In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – As follow-up to United Bridge Partners’ presentation before the Commissioners of Calvert County on June 27, where it demonstrated its track record of previously deploying over $900 million across five states, and rebuilding, and operating six bridges in need that were perpetually unfunded, and how it could deliver a similar solution for the Thomas Johnson Bridge, the company is hosting public forums to hear directly from the community.
The company is hosting four meetings in the county where it will present, provide two-minute timeslots for direct public comment and questions, and offer a survey. The meetings in the county, covering each district, will result in a report to be presented to the County Commission.
The meetings will take place from 7-8pm at the following times and locations:
- Monday, September 18 – Southern Community Center
20 Appeal Ln, Lusby, MD 20657
- Tuesday, September 19 – Harriet E. Brown Community Center
901 Dares Beach Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Thursday, September 21 – Northeast Community Center
4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
- Wednesday, September 27 – Southern Community Center, Lusby
20 Appeal Ln, Lusby, MD 20657
About United Bridge Partners: United Bridge Partners funds, designs, builds, owns, and operates private toll bridges across the United States. Its mission is to creatively deliver and operate transportation infrastructure for America’s Communities. UBP is responsible for all long-term operations and maintenance, customer service, and tolling back office activities and integrates into the community by creating economic opportunities, opening a permanent local office and actively participating in local events – www.unitedbridgepartners.com.
For More Information Contact:
Addison Smith
Alta Crest LLC
Ph: (202) 277-6678
E: as@alta-crest.com
No question we need the bridge replaced. The question is where all our tax dollars are going? Looks a copout of the political elite about how the spend the taxpayer’s money! No meeting is St Mary’s county?
Come on toll bridge!
WHERE’S STENY HOYER, WHY IS HE NOT GETTING US A NEW BRIDGE!
Replacement of the bridge is the sole function of government. It is for not the private sector to build and profit from. It was built, and it use still is, for the safe egress of citizens in case of a nuclear emergency arising from Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Since the Plant had its licence extended on March 23, 2000, with license renewal complete, Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 is licensed through 2034, and Unit 2 is licensed through 2036. The State has had over 23 years within which to replace that bridge to accommodate all the growth in the area, before and since. Will the Plant’s licence to operate be renewed once again? Most likely. If not, then Calvert County will suffer great financial losses from a dismantled, non-operational, Plant. Our political “leaders” are playing with the lives of those they purportedly represent.
