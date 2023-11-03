SOLOMONS, Md. – The push continues for the addition of barriers and safety nets along the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge after a man jumped off and died recently.

Decades of research have shown nets and barriers to be the most effective measure against bridge suicides. Because of the impulsive nature of many suicides, taking away easy access drastically reduces deaths.

In August, the state released a study that said the main objective is to deter or impede individuals from climbing the existing bridge and jumping. While there are clearly pros, barriers often face opposition because of aesthetics, logistics, and cost. The study shows the cost of the suicide deterrents could be up to $13.3 million and could take up to 34 months to complete.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) says installing barriers is a proven method of preventing individuals from jumping. They also encourage chain links, plexiglass, steel mesh, and netting to be installed to delay or prevent a suicide attempt.

AFSP wants lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide federal funding for bridge barriers as well as work with state Departments of Transportation and state and municipal governments to establish regulation and funding of barriers.

When D.C. authorities installed fencing at the Duke Ellington Bridge, which crosses Rock Creek Park in Northwest Washington, suicides decreased by 90 percent, and jumps at nearby bridges did not increase.

In September, The Biden administration allocated $232.2 million in grants to help stem suicides and improve behavioral health care for at-risk groups, but none of that money is slotted for barriers or netting.

April Ryan of California, MD started a change.org petition last year. It has more than 10,000 signatures.

“If suicide prevention measures were added to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, then families would not have to experience the trauma and tragedy we have seen happen too often recently,” says Ryan.

The petition is still getting exposure and was signed just this week by several people. One person posted, “It’s our responsibility to help protect those who need our protection. A barrier could give a second thought to those individuals who need to pause life.”

The 46-year old Gov. Thomas Johnson bridge links Calvert and St. Mary’s counties on Route 4. The state transportation says nearly 24,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day.

Currently, there are signs on the bridge that lead individuals to a crisis hotline but officials think more can be done.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also reach a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com