Researchers Win Grant to Document Southern Maryland Tobacco Barns Built Before the Civil War

Dr. Dennis Pogue and Chris Bryan, MHP document a historic log barn in Lusby.

LUSBY, Md. – Researchers from the Historic Preservation Program at the University of Maryland, College Park recently won a two-year grant award to document Southern Maryland tobacco barns built before the Civil War. Since then, researchers have contacted owners and have started conducting fieldwork. It’s possible that you have a piece of Calvert County history!

Tobacco was Calvert County’s predominant crop from its founding in 1654 up until the Maryland Tobacco Buyout in 1999. While the crops in the fields have changed in recent years, our agricultural history is preserved in the county flag, local memories and barns that remain standing across the landscape.

If you believe your tobacco barn may be over 150 years old and have not been contacted by the University of Maryland about documenting your barn, please reach out to Christopher Sperling, historic preservation planner at Christopher.Sperling@CalvertCountyMD.gov or at 410-535-1600, ext. 2504. Learn more about the University of Maryland project at www.today.umd.edu/structural-damage.