Russell Fred Haack

Russell Fred “Russ” Haack, 80, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 10, 2022, in Largo, MD.

Russ was born on April 29, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late Fred Julius Haack and Louise Russell Haack. In 1960, he graduated from high school. Russ met Beverly Ann Bucher at Montgomery Ward and they were married in 1965, having celebrated 56 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2021. They had two children, Eddie (Dottie) Haack of Missouri and Beth (Andy) Thompson of Maryland. He began his career in selling life insurance then started working for Branch Electric in sales in 1976, ultimately retiring from Rexel as a Sales Representative in 2015.

Russ enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to the movies with his beloved wife Bev, and most of all spending time with his family. He was also passionate about volunteering with his brother Ed with the Calvert County Meals on Wheels program and loved to help people.

Russ was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife, Bev. He is survived by his two children, Eddie Haack and Beth Thompson; his brother, Edwin Haack; his grandchildren, Alexander Thompson, Henry Haack, and Fred Haack and a host of family and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Calvert Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 348, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (on checks please write in memo: “Donation for/from Russell Haack”).

