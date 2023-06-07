Sam Grow

SOLOMONS, Md. – This Saturday, June 10th, local country artist Sam Grow will be performing live at the Tiki Bar in Solomons Island. The show starts at 7 pm with Dwayne Wilson and Sam Grow taking the stage at 8:30 pm.

In an exclusive with TheBayNet.com, Grow spoke about his excitement on returning to Southern Maryland. “[Southern Maryland] is always a favorite place to perform because without the support and loyalty of that fanbase, my career wouldn’t be what it is today.” Grow recalls singing in a small coffee shop in La Plata and the joy of seeing those same faces at his shows to this day.

There is a lot for him to celebrate this summer, aside from his new single “Relapse” and ongoing tour dates. In November, he found a new home for his family in Manchester, TN that, “had the immediate feeling of home, like in Mechanicsville where I grew up.” Not only that, but Grow is now the proud father of two daughters and is living as a happily married man who finally understands true, deep love he always tried to write about but could never quite capture until he met his wife.

Attributing his mother’s advice for helping him manifest what is now his personal dream life, Grow said, “My mom suggested I stop performing all these songs about heartbreak and write one about love. Since I wasn’t sure I even knew what that meant, I asked my friend, who married his high school sweetheart, to help me write something. From there we wrote “Without You,” and before you know it, I found what I was looking for.” Grow has always maintained that he can’t write something unless he has lived through it, so this song was a leap of faith that turned out to be a testament to not only his mother, but to God and to his fans. Without those things, Grow believes he would never have been able to accomplish living out his dreams.

As for any online haters or negative feedback, Grow maintains a positive outlook. “When I first started out, ugly comments and reviews would devastate me. Now, I realize that you can’t please everyone, just keep pushing forward.” He enjoys inspiring other artists who suffer the same fate that others in the public eye inevitably do. “Focus on the good and never feed into it,” is his advice from years of being in the industry.

On Saturday, expect Grow to be living his best life, enjoying an evening of drinks and country music in his hometown.

To get your tickets, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sam-grow-band-live-boots-in-the-sand-weekend-tiki-bar-grill-solomons-md-tickets-522714722807

To purchase music and merchandise from Sam Grow, click here: https://officialsamgrow.com

Follow Sam Grow in social media: https://www.facebook.com/samgrowofficial/ & www.instagram.com/samgrowmusic/

