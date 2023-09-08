School Resource Officer Investigating Threat Of Violence At Davis Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On September 6 at 9:30 a.m., a sticky note containing a written message threatening to blow up the school this weekend was discovered on an outside wall of Davis Middle School.

Through investigation by school administrators and the school resource officer (SRO), a student was developed as a suspect. The SRO contacted the student’s family and notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to all PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0688.