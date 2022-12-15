School Resource Officers Investigating Illegal Possession Of Ammunition At Lackey High School

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 14 at the beginning of the school day, a School Resource Officer at Lackey High School was notified by administrators that a student was found to have four handgun magazines in his bookbag, one of which contained ammunition.

A search was conducted for a handgun; however, there was no handgun located. The student was charged on a juvenile offense report and released to a parent.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case should contact Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 469.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools, may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.