Schwenk Picks Up Third Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer Of The Week Award

LANCASTER, Pa. – Junior Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) selected as the Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second straight week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Nov. 13). This is Schwenk’s third weekly award this season as he earned the honor on Oct. 16 and Nov. 6 as well.
The 6-2 captain guided the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team to a 2-1 record this past weekend as he collected four individual wins and three relay victories.
In a 160-102 loss to the University of Mary Washington (Nov. 10), Schwenk touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle in 1:45.78 and then captured the 100 freestyle in 46.12. He also led off the winning 200-medley relay and anchored the first-place 200-freestyle relay.
He then registered two individual wins in a 201-51 road victory over Gallaudet University (Nov. 11). Schwenk was part of a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 butterfly as he won the event in 52.92 while his second individual win came in the 100 individual medley (53.84). He also swam the breaststroke leg of the victorious 200-medley relay.
St. Mary’s College (7-2) will be back in action on December 2-3 at the Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College in Chesterfield, Va.
2023-24 Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmers of the Week
- Oct. 16 – Luke Schwenk, St. Mary’s College
- Oct. 23 – Patrick Marbaker, Marywood
- Oct. 30 – Ryan Flaherty, Marymount (Va.)
- Nov. 6 – Luke Schwenk, St. Mary’s College
- Nov. 13 – Luke Schwenk, St. Mary’s College
