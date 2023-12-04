Seahawk Women's Indoor Track & Field Team Show Out in Season Opener

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Newport News, Virginia to participate in the CNU Holiday Open. St. Mary’s was one of thirteen teams participating including the hosting team, the Captains of Christopher Newport University. The Seahawks broke three school records at the CNU Holiday Open.
How It Happened:
- Sophomore Chloe Tolson earned ninth place in the 400 Meter running a time of 1:10.77.
- First-year Avery Arizzi earned second place and broke the school record in the 600 Meter run with a time of 1:49.93. Dina Jones was close behind in eighth place at 2:08.06.
- Savannah Owens notched fourth place in the 800 Meter run with a time of 2:36.80.
- Brittney Douglas ran a time of 5:49.03 which earned her fourth overall in the 1 Mile run.
- Betsy Robey ran the 3000 Meter for the Seahawks and placed second at 12:09.13.
- First-year Jillian Zukley broke school records in both the Weight Throw and Shot Put. Zukley earned second place in the Shot Put with a throw of 11.17 meters. She then earned fifth place with an 11.26 meter throw in the Weight Throw.
- The squad of Avery Arizzi, Brittney Douglas, Dina Jones, and Savannah Owens notched third place overall in the 4×400 Meter relay.
- Overall, the Seahawks notched 11 top-ten finishes at the CNU Holiday Open.
Up Next:
The Seahawks will be back in action on January 12th when they travel to Sparkhill, New York to compete in the Spartan Invitational.