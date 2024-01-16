Seahawks Men's Indoor Track And Field Compete In First Meet Of The New Year

STATEN ISLAND, NY. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Staten Island, New York to participate in the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartan Invite. The Seahawks broke five school records at this meet.
How It Happened:
- The Seahawks started their day on Staten Island off strong with first-year Collin Fitzgerald breaking the school record in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.20. Mason Layne (7.61), Jaedon Aso (7.73), and Dominant Turner (7.79) also competed in this event.
- Michael Wade placed 28th overall in the 3000 meter run with a time of 9:15.36. Quentin Pastore (10:00.55), Kelly Byrne(10.20.10), Noah Fisher (10:42.686), and Patton Harbourt (10:55.60) also competed in this event.
- First-year Ty Tindal broke the school record for the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.17. This performance earned him 23rd place overall. Tindal also broke the school record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22:62 and earned 9th place overall.
- Jake Robey placed 34th overall in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:12.31. Isaiah Ferebee was close behind him in 36th with a time of 2:18.84.
- Senior Quentin Pastore broke the school record in the 1000 meter run with a time of 2:52.77. This earned him 19th place. Kelly Byrne was close behind in 24th place at 3:03.55. Bryce Webster (3:06.77), Noah Fisher (3:09.99), and Patton Harbourt (3:10.39) also competed in the event.
- The quartet of Ty Tindal, Collin Fitzgerald, Mason Layne, and Michael Wade earned 11th place overall and broke the school record in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:34.65.
- Doel Nkalo and Thomas Hill both competed in the Shot Put and Weight Throw events.
- Zack Kralec placed fifth overall in the Pole Vault event with a height of 4.02 meters.
Up Next:
The Seahawks will be back in action on January 20th when they travel to Reading, Pennsylvania to compete in the Alvernia Winter Invite.