Seahawks Women's Indoor Track And Field Compete In First Meet Of The New Year

STATEN ISLAND, NY. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Staten Island, New York to participate in the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartan Invite. The Seahawks broke five school records at this meet.
How It Happened:
- First-year Avery Arizzi broke the school record in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.52. Arizzi also broke the school record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.92.
- Junior Betsy Robey placed 13th overall in the 1000 meter run with a time of 3:29.69, breaking the school record. Kaylee Holston (3:41.81), Weiya Carter (3:46.22), and Madison Kingsley (3:53.15) also competed in this event.
- Senior Brittney Douglas placed 11th overall and broke the school record in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:29.36.
- Brittney Douglas placed 37th overall in the 1 mile run with a time of 5:47.56. Betsy Robey (5:55.71), Kaylee Holston(6:13.12), and Weiya Carter (6:27.62) also competed in the event.
- The 4×400 squad of Avery Arizzi, Brittney Douglas, Dina Jones, and Savannah Owens broke the school record for the event with a time of 4:29.94. This performance earned the group 11th place overall.
- First-year Jillian Zukley placed ninth overall in the Shot Put event at 11.12 meters.
- Elise Kinyanjui placed 16th overall in the High Jump event at 1.40 meters.
Up Next:
The Seahawks will be back in action on January 20th when they travel to Reading, Pennsylvania to compete in the Alvernia Winter Invite.