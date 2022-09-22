Mikayle Tahed Qawwee

LA PLATA, Md. – Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, a Charles County jury, after an 8-day trial and less than a day of deliberation, convicted Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, of Waldorf, of the First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.

On February 18, 2020, officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Bradley Brown, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Unfortunately, the 17-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Qawwee and co-defendant Darryl Edward Freeman planned to rob Brown prior to the shooting. On the day of the incident, Freeman reached out to Brown under the guise of purchasing THC vape cartridges. Freeman, Qawwee, and another individual later arrived at Brown’s residence and announced a robbery.

Brown was shot and killed during the robbery of the THC vape cartridges, which were worth approximately $850. Qawwee, Freeman, and the other individual fled the area in Freeman’s vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Qawwee was in possession of the THC vape cartridges and tried to sell them after the armed robbery and murder. However, he gave them to a friend after Freeman was arrested.

Freeman was convicted of First-Degree Murder and related charges on May 6, 2021.

He was sentenced to Life in prison on August 31, 2021.

A sentencing date has been set for Qawwee on November 22, 2022. He faces Life plus 48 years in prison.

