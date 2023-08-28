Serious Crash Involving St. Mary's County Public School Bus Leaves A Driver Trapped And Injured

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 28, 2023 at approximately 2:47 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a school bus on Three Notch Road in the area of Spring Ridge Middle School.

Upon arrival, crews found a female driver reportedly unconscious, injured, and trapped in a vehicle, alongside St. Mary’s County Public School bus #40 whose operator was present but with no students on board.

Firefighters were able to extricate the patient, who had regained consciousness and was breathing, and turned her over to EMS for further treatment. One patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for medical care.

SMCSO advises you to AVOID Three Notch Road at Leachburg Rd due to current traffic congestion. A motor vehicle accident involving a school bus (NO STUDENT PASSENGERS) will cause traffic backups and detours for the next hour.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com