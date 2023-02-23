Sgt. Peacher Retires After 25 Years Of Dedicated Service

Capt. David Yingling gives the Final Salute to Sgt. Michael Peacher, along with Sheriff Steve Hall Photo credit – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023, Sheriff Steve Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office gave Sgt. Michael Peacher a Final Salute upon his retirement from the agency.

Sgt. Peacher has been a dedicated member of the Sheriff’s Office since July 21, 1997, serving the agency and the citizens of St. Mary’s County for over 25 years.

Sgt. Peacher takes the final walk through headquarters. Photo credit – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Hall praised Sgt. Peacher’s commitment to service, family, and his passion for caring for others.

Sheriff Hall hands Sgt. Peacher his retirement credentials. Photo credit – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Peacher is “dedicated to service,” Sheriff Hall said, “dedicated to family” and is “passionate and driven in caring for other people.”

Sheriff Hall congratulates Sgt. Peacher. Photo credit – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

“We congratulate Sgt. Peacher #130 on his retirement and wish him all the best.”

Deputy Christopher Palmer, Deputy Brandon Reynolds, Deputy Blake Haas, Sgt. Peacher and DFC Andrew Burgess. Photo credit – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

