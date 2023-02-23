Sgt. Peacher Retires After 25 Years Of Dedicated Service

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023, Sheriff Steve Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office gave Sgt. Michael Peacher a Final Salute upon his retirement from the agency.
Sgt. Peacher has been a dedicated member of the Sheriff’s Office since July 21, 1997, serving the agency and the citizens of St. Mary’s County for over 25 years.
Sheriff Hall praised Sgt. Peacher’s commitment to service, family, and his passion for caring for others.
Sgt. Peacher is “dedicated to service,” Sheriff Hall said, “dedicated to family” and is “passionate and driven in caring for other people.”
“We congratulate Sgt. Peacher #130 on his retirement and wish him all the best.”
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com