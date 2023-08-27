ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will launch an all-hands-on-deck litter and debris removal effort starting Monday in advance of the Labor Day weekend. State Highway Administration maintenance shop personnel will span the state to beautify roadsides as part of its Operation Clean Sweep Maryland project.

Litter, including plastic bottles, fast food containers and cigarette butts can wind up in highway drainage systems, which can clog the system or cause slow drainage. This creates dangerous conditions, such as ponding of water during storms. Litter that makes it past drainage systems can enter streams, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, and poses a threat to wildlife habitats.

“We need everyone to stand with us to keep Maryland beautiful. Litter is not only an eyesore on the state highway network, but it has a devastating impact on the environment,” said State Highway Administrator William Pines. “Litter hurts wildlife, damages the Chesapeake Bay and is costly to remove.”

The State Highway Administration launched Operation Clean Sweep Maryland in February 2023 to perform an all-hands-on deck litter and debris removal effort across Maryland. In fiscal year 2023, the State Highway Administration collected nearly 9,000 truckloads of litter and debris from Maryland highways. Since July 1 (the beginning of fiscal year 2024), crews have collected an additional 1,000 truckloads.

Maintenance crews will continue to perform additional litter and debris removal efforts in advance of high-travel holidays.

Litter and mowing crews work directly adjacent to traffic. As the State Highway Administration continues with our litter and mowing efforts, motorists should pay close attention and reduce speeds and distractions when traveling near work crews.

Move over whenever possible when you see crews working on the shoulders and help make sure everyone makes it home safely – it’s the law. Citizens are encouraged to report issues of litter and high grass on state roads by clicking here or calling 410-545-0300.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.