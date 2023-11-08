Sharon Eileen Clark, 68, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 1, 2023. She was born on December 27, 1954, to John and Veronica Stanley in New Jersey. She was one of five children. She and her family moved to Aquasco, Maryland where she graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1973. Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life, Thomas R Clark. Sharon and Tom married on February 10th, 1984, and were together for 49 years.

Sharon had a fulfilling 46-year career in the dental field in various roles, which ultimately evolved into her position as an office manager. She loved providing exceptional and compassionate care to her patients. Sharon was known for her warm and friendly personality, putting even the most nervous patients at ease. Her colleagues admired her work ethic and her ability to balance her many responsibilities.

Sharon had various passions and hobbies that brought her joy and fulfillment throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her “Hunny” Tom and creating lots of memories with family and friends. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She loved tending to her gardens, watching as her plants grew and flourished under her care. She also enjoyed exploring the great outdoors, taking long walks in the park, and soaking up the sunshine. But Sharon’s talents didn’t stop at gardening and outdoor activities. She was also an excellent baker. Her friends and family always looked forward to “Aunt Sharon’s Famous Apple Pie”, chocolate chip cookies, and other baked goods. Traveling was another passion of Sharon’s.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband Tom Clark; brothers Robert (Jenny) Stanley and Gerald Stanley; sisters Mary McCoy and Linda (Gary) Hearn; multiple sisters and brothers-in-law and a large host of nieces and nephews. Sharon will truly be missed by the lifelong friends and family that knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends on November 10, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.