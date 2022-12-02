Sheriff Tim Cameron receives the Final Salute from Retired Deputy Greg Laxton and Sheriff-Elect Steve Hall

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Friends, family and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office convened Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, as Sheriff Tim Cameron received his Final Salute on his last day after more than 42 years of service to St. Mary’s County.

Sheriff Tim Cameron joined the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy under Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. on July 3, 1980.

Cameron was elected as St. Mary’s County Sheriff in 2006 and served for four consecutive terms, which was unprecedented in county history.

We all wish Sheriff Cameron the best as he enters the next chapter in his life as the head of the Wyoming State Highway Patrol in January.

Sheriff Cameron and Laxton hug Sheriff Cameron makes the Final Walk through headquarters Sheriff Cameron and Sheriff-Elect Hall Sheriff Cameron takes home a framed photo Warden Mary Ann Thompson awards Sheriff Cameron with a key to the jail Sheriff’s Office Commanders Cpl. Andrew Holton is the only remaining Sheriff’s Office employee hired under Sheriff Somerville Marta Neme hugs Angela Cameron Maria Neme and Marta Neme say farewell to Sheriff Cameron St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster thanks Sheriff Cameron for his leadership Retired Deputy and Background Investigator Jack Payne hugs Sheriff Cameron Group prayer with Pastor Larry Crabtree Sheriff Cameron commended by the County Commissioners on Tuesday Sheriff Cameron, County Commissioners and Staff