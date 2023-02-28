Sheriff Seeks Identities Of Theft Suspects At Food Lion In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at 12:55 pm, the three suspects walked out of the Charlotte Hall Food Lion with carts of groceries without paying for any of the items.

The three suspects left in a older model white Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Thomas Deinert at 301-475-4200, ext. 78182 or email thomas.deinert@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Case # 10442-23.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.