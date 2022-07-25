Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Best Buy

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 11:50 am, the suspect removed two Apple iPhone 13s from a display and fled the California Best Buy store without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Austin Welch at 301-475-4200, ext. 78180 or email austin.welch@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 23398-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.