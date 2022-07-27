CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two people pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:50 pm, the male suspect, accompanied by the female suspect, picked up a tote bag at the California Walmart store and filled it with merchandise.

At the checkout register, the male suspect paid for the tote bag, but not for the merchandise inside.

The two suspects left in a gray Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Toni Hunsinger at 301-475-4200, ext. 78015 or email toni.hunsinger@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 32281-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.