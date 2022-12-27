Walter Crouse Prentiss

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Walter Crouse Prentiss, age 42 of no fixed address, who is wanted for violating the conditions of his Pre-Trial Release and removing his GPS monitor.

Prentiss was incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for First-Degree Rape; three counts of First-Degree Assault, three counts of Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Anyone with information on Prentiss’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.