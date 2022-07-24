Sheriff's Office Congratulates Camp DARE Graduates

Capt. Steve Hall and DFC Robert Chase congratulate Camp DARE graduates

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to this year’s students at Camp DARE upon their successful graduation.

The graduation ceremony held on Thursday concluded the four-day camp held at Leonardtown Middle School.

Thank you to this year’s partners: SMECO, Mechanicsville Optimist Club, St. Mary’s County Board of Education, Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad and Maryland State Police.

Capt. Steve Hall hold’s Madelyn Bean’s essay while she reads it

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office looks forward to hosting the camp again next summer.

DFC Artina Alvey reads an essay written by Julian Stewart

Saniyah Dyson reads her essay at the podium

Yellow Team

Green Team