Small Plane Crashes In Clements

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 24, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a plane crash on Bayside Road in the area of Montpelier Lane in Clements. According to a caller, a small seaplane crashed into their cornfield.

First responders arrived on the scene to find a plane with tail #N955LS overturned in the field, but all occupants had safely exited the aircraft. EMS evaluated the occupants on the scene.

Firefighters assessed the situation and removed the battery from the plane, while requesting that the Charles County Hazmat team remove fuel from the compromised wing holding the fuel tank. This was done to prevent any possible leaks before the plane could be safely overturned.

The 1973 Cessna A185F Fixed-wing single-engine plane has been owned by SOMD Seaplanes, LLC since November of 2021. FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

