SMCSO DUI Arrests For March And April 2022

March 2, 2022: Michael Raymond Gunn, age 52 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Reynolds #394, Case # 10511-22 (no photo available)

March 4, 2022: Kevin Wendell Barnes, age 52 of Dameron, by Deputy Shubrooks #389, Case # 10764-22

Kevin Wendell Barnes

March 4, 2022: Robert Sinclair Sewell, age 32 of Brandywine, by Deputy Hill #361, Case # 10811-22

Robert Sinclair Sewell

March 6, 2022: Stacy Lynn Moreland, age 46 of Drayden, by Deputy Palmer #373, Case # 11326-22

Stacy Lynn Moreland

March 7, 2022: Joseph Dekker Wilson-Hood, age 22 of Hollywood, by Deputy Lawrence #279, Case # 11481-22 (no photo available)

March 9, 2022: Theodore Wallace Clifton, age 46 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Palmer #373, Case # 12012-22

Theodore Wallace Clifton

March 12, 2022: Christina Marie Corentt, age 29 of Prince Frederick, by Deputy Wilson #370, Case # 12418-22 (no photo available)

March 13, 2022: Ian Wesley Sharp, age 28 of Newburg, by Deputy Shubrooks #389, Case # 12537-22

Ian Wesley Sharp

March 14, 2022: Mandy Lee Echoff, age 41 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Wimberly #357, Case # 12690-22

Mandy Lee Echoff

March 16, 2022: Joseph Patrick Croson, age 46 of Mechanicsville, by DFC Hersh #343, Case # 13146-22

Joseph Patrick Croson

March 18, 2022: Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 37 of Leonardtown, by Sgt. Pesante #153, Case # 13630-22

Kevin Jeffrey Hancock

March 19, 2022: Jerry Dion Hill, age 35 of Waldorf, by DFC Snyder #342, Case # 13767-22 (no photo available)

March 19, 2022: Amelia Raye Dixon, age 25 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 13769-22 (no photo available)

March 19, 2022: Francisco Torres, age 50 of Ridge, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 13934-22 (no photo available)

March 23, 2022: Darryl Anthony Stover, age 39 of Washington, DC, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 14566-22

Darryl Anthony Stover

March 25, 2022: Matthew Joseph Johnson, age 40 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Allebach #392, Case # 15108-22 (no photo available)

March 27, 2022: Shea Demar Woods, age 31 of La Plata, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 15343-22 (no photo available)

March 27, 2022: Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., age 39 of Washington, DC, by Deputy Raley #345, Case # 15354-22

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

March 31, 2022: Michael Jay Straughan, age 37 of Hollywood, by Deputy Myers #364, Case # 16121-22

Michael Jay Straughan

April 1, 2022: Shawn Christopher Starcher, age 49 of Waldorf, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 16528-22

Shawn Christopher Starcher

April 3, 2022: Lamar Brandon Perttula, age 23 of Dowell, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 16755-22

Lamar Brandon Perttula

April 3, 2022: Tyneshia Keishawn Holley, age 29 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 16888-22

Tyneshia Keishawn Holley

April 3, 2022: Dale Richard Jackson Jr., age 60 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Haas #367, Case # 16812-22 (no photo available)

April 4, 2022: Craig Maurice Bell-Norton, age 23 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Hill #361, Case # 16906-22

Craig Maurice Bell-Norton

April 5, 2022: Donna Lynn Cruz, age 52 of Great Mills, by Deputy Allebach #392, Case # 17337-22

Donna Lynn Cruz

April 11, 2022: Grayling Vinson Lucas Jr., age 38 of Waldorf, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 18232-22

Grayling Vinson Lucas Jr.

April 13, 2022: Wendy Lawrence, age 43 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Kril #382, Case # 18583-22 (no photo available)

April 20, 2022: Randal Gene Walker, age 57 of California, by Deputy Fleenor #388, Case # 19865-22

Randal Gene Walker

April 20, 2022: Ashleigh Nicole Morris, age 24 of Hollywood, by Deputy Mattera #375, Case # 54594-21 (no photo available)

April 22, 2022: Alyssa Nicole Dyson, age 23 of Hollywood, by Deputy Gardiner #369, Case # 20325-22 (no photo available)

April 23, 2022: Joseph Lawrence Alvey Jr., age 49 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 20401-22 (no photo available)

April 23, 2022: Whitnee Lee Hodges, age 28 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Dixon, Case # 380, Case # 20406-22

Whitnee Lee Hodges

April 24, 2022: Samantha Jean Viens, age 38 of North Beach, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 20713-22

Samantha Jean Viens

April 24, 2022: Solomon Robert Faison, age 22 of District Heights, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 20599-22

Solomon Robert Faison

April 24, 2022: Marquez Jamar Kent, age 33 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Haas #367, Case # 20585-22

Marquez Jamar Kent

April 25, 2022: John Adrian Long Jr., age 57 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 20894-22 (no photo available)

April 28, 2022: Jermaine Rayshaud Mintz, age 31 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Morgan #384, Case # 21491-22

Jermaine Rayshaud Mintz

April 29, 2022: Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Hill #381, Case # 21676-22

Todd Channing Hensel

  1. One of these people’s charges didn’t stick because they were proven to be sober so you should really fact check before posting.

    1. This post doesn’t say if they’re convicted or not, just that they were arrested.

    3. Can you read? It says arrests. That’s it. They’re were still arrested even if the charges were later dropped.

  3. Why is Ashleigh Morris on here just now when it happened back in October? And no mugshot? Come on now.

