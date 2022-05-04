SMCSO DUI Arrests For March And April 2022

March 2, 2022: Michael Raymond Gunn, age 52 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Reynolds #394, Case # 10511-22 (no photo available)
March 4, 2022: Kevin Wendell Barnes, age 52 of Dameron, by Deputy Shubrooks #389, Case # 10764-22
March 4, 2022: Robert Sinclair Sewell, age 32 of Brandywine, by Deputy Hill #361, Case # 10811-22
March 6, 2022: Stacy Lynn Moreland, age 46 of Drayden, by Deputy Palmer #373, Case # 11326-22
March 7, 2022: Joseph Dekker Wilson-Hood, age 22 of Hollywood, by Deputy Lawrence #279, Case # 11481-22 (no photo available)
March 9, 2022: Theodore Wallace Clifton, age 46 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Palmer #373, Case # 12012-22
March 12, 2022: Christina Marie Corentt, age 29 of Prince Frederick, by Deputy Wilson #370, Case # 12418-22 (no photo available)
March 13, 2022: Ian Wesley Sharp, age 28 of Newburg, by Deputy Shubrooks #389, Case # 12537-22
March 14, 2022: Mandy Lee Echoff, age 41 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Wimberly #357, Case # 12690-22
March 16, 2022: Joseph Patrick Croson, age 46 of Mechanicsville, by DFC Hersh #343, Case # 13146-22
March 18, 2022: Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 37 of Leonardtown, by Sgt. Pesante #153, Case # 13630-22
March 19, 2022: Jerry Dion Hill, age 35 of Waldorf, by DFC Snyder #342, Case # 13767-22 (no photo available)
March 19, 2022: Amelia Raye Dixon, age 25 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 13769-22 (no photo available)
March 19, 2022: Francisco Torres, age 50 of Ridge, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 13934-22 (no photo available)
March 23, 2022: Darryl Anthony Stover, age 39 of Washington, DC, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 14566-22
March 25, 2022: Matthew Joseph Johnson, age 40 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Allebach #392, Case # 15108-22 (no photo available)
March 27, 2022: Shea Demar Woods, age 31 of La Plata, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 15343-22 (no photo available)
March 27, 2022: Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., age 39 of Washington, DC, by Deputy Raley #345, Case # 15354-22
March 31, 2022: Michael Jay Straughan, age 37 of Hollywood, by Deputy Myers #364, Case # 16121-22
April 1, 2022: Shawn Christopher Starcher, age 49 of Waldorf, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 16528-22
April 3, 2022: Lamar Brandon Perttula, age 23 of Dowell, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 16755-22
April 3, 2022: Tyneshia Keishawn Holley, age 29 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 16888-22
April 3, 2022: Dale Richard Jackson Jr., age 60 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Haas #367, Case # 16812-22 (no photo available)
April 4, 2022: Craig Maurice Bell-Norton, age 23 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Hill #361, Case # 16906-22
April 5, 2022: Donna Lynn Cruz, age 52 of Great Mills, by Deputy Allebach #392, Case # 17337-22
April 11, 2022: Grayling Vinson Lucas Jr., age 38 of Waldorf, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 18232-22
April 13, 2022: Wendy Lawrence, age 43 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Kril #382, Case # 18583-22 (no photo available)
April 20, 2022: Randal Gene Walker, age 57 of California, by Deputy Fleenor #388, Case # 19865-22
April 20, 2022: Ashleigh Nicole Morris, age 24 of Hollywood, by Deputy Mattera #375, Case # 54594-21 (no photo available)
April 22, 2022: Alyssa Nicole Dyson, age 23 of Hollywood, by Deputy Gardiner #369, Case # 20325-22 (no photo available)
April 23, 2022: Joseph Lawrence Alvey Jr., age 49 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 20401-22 (no photo available)
April 23, 2022: Whitnee Lee Hodges, age 28 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Dixon, Case # 380, Case # 20406-22
April 24, 2022: Samantha Jean Viens, age 38 of North Beach, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 20713-22
April 24, 2022: Solomon Robert Faison, age 22 of District Heights, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 20599-22
April 24, 2022: Marquez Jamar Kent, age 33 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Haas #367, Case # 20585-22
April 25, 2022: John Adrian Long Jr., age 57 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 20894-22 (no photo available)
April 28, 2022: Jermaine Rayshaud Mintz, age 31 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Morgan #384, Case # 21491-22
April 29, 2022: Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Hill #381, Case # 21676-22
One of these people’s charges didn’t stick because they were proven to be sober so you should really fact check before posting.
This post doesn’t say if they’re convicted or not, just that they were arrested.
no one cares
Can you read? It says arrests. That’s it. They’re were still arrested even if the charges were later dropped.
To anonymous: 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Why is Ashleigh Morris on here just now when it happened back in October? And no mugshot? Come on now.
Looks to me like it was April 20th. Some like to repeat their actions!
