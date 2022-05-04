SMCSO DUI Arrests For March And April 2022

March 2, 2022: Michael Raymond Gunn, age 52 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Reynolds #394, Case # 10511-22 (no photo available)

March 4, 2022: Kevin Wendell Barnes, age 52 of Dameron, by Deputy Shubrooks #389, Case # 10764-22

Kevin Wendell Barnes

March 4, 2022: Robert Sinclair Sewell, age 32 of Brandywine, by Deputy Hill #361, Case # 10811-22

Robert Sinclair Sewell

March 6, 2022: Stacy Lynn Moreland, age 46 of Drayden, by Deputy Palmer #373, Case # 11326-22

Stacy Lynn Moreland

March 7, 2022: Joseph Dekker Wilson-Hood, age 22 of Hollywood, by Deputy Lawrence #279, Case # 11481-22 (no photo available)

March 9, 2022: Theodore Wallace Clifton, age 46 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Palmer #373, Case # 12012-22

Theodore Wallace Clifton

March 12, 2022: Christina Marie Corentt, age 29 of Prince Frederick, by Deputy Wilson #370, Case # 12418-22 (no photo available)

March 13, 2022: Ian Wesley Sharp, age 28 of Newburg, by Deputy Shubrooks #389, Case # 12537-22

Ian Wesley Sharp

March 14, 2022: Mandy Lee Echoff, age 41 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Wimberly #357, Case # 12690-22

Mandy Lee Echoff

March 16, 2022: Joseph Patrick Croson, age 46 of Mechanicsville, by DFC Hersh #343, Case # 13146-22

Joseph Patrick Croson

March 18, 2022: Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 37 of Leonardtown, by Sgt. Pesante #153, Case # 13630-22

Kevin Jeffrey Hancock

March 19, 2022: Jerry Dion Hill, age 35 of Waldorf, by DFC Snyder #342, Case # 13767-22 (no photo available)

March 19, 2022: Amelia Raye Dixon, age 25 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 13769-22 (no photo available)

March 19, 2022: Francisco Torres, age 50 of Ridge, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 13934-22 (no photo available)

March 23, 2022: Darryl Anthony Stover, age 39 of Washington, DC, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 14566-22

Darryl Anthony Stover

March 25, 2022: Matthew Joseph Johnson, age 40 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Allebach #392, Case # 15108-22 (no photo available)

March 27, 2022: Shea Demar Woods, age 31 of La Plata, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 15343-22 (no photo available)

March 27, 2022: Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., age 39 of Washington, DC, by Deputy Raley #345, Case # 15354-22

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

March 31, 2022: Michael Jay Straughan, age 37 of Hollywood, by Deputy Myers #364, Case # 16121-22

Michael Jay Straughan

April 1, 2022: Shawn Christopher Starcher, age 49 of Waldorf, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 16528-22

Shawn Christopher Starcher

April 3, 2022: Lamar Brandon Perttula, age 23 of Dowell, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 16755-22

Lamar Brandon Perttula

April 3, 2022: Tyneshia Keishawn Holley, age 29 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 16888-22

Tyneshia Keishawn Holley

April 3, 2022: Dale Richard Jackson Jr., age 60 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Haas #367, Case # 16812-22 (no photo available)

April 4, 2022: Craig Maurice Bell-Norton, age 23 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Hill #361, Case # 16906-22

Craig Maurice Bell-Norton

April 5, 2022: Donna Lynn Cruz, age 52 of Great Mills, by Deputy Allebach #392, Case # 17337-22

Donna Lynn Cruz

April 11, 2022: Grayling Vinson Lucas Jr., age 38 of Waldorf, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 18232-22

Grayling Vinson Lucas Jr.

April 13, 2022: Wendy Lawrence, age 43 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Kril #382, Case # 18583-22 (no photo available)

April 20, 2022: Randal Gene Walker, age 57 of California, by Deputy Fleenor #388, Case # 19865-22

Randal Gene Walker

April 20, 2022: Ashleigh Nicole Morris, age 24 of Hollywood, by Deputy Mattera #375, Case # 54594-21 (no photo available)

April 22, 2022: Alyssa Nicole Dyson, age 23 of Hollywood, by Deputy Gardiner #369, Case # 20325-22 (no photo available)

April 23, 2022: Joseph Lawrence Alvey Jr., age 49 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 20401-22 (no photo available)

April 23, 2022: Whitnee Lee Hodges, age 28 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Dixon, Case # 380, Case # 20406-22

Whitnee Lee Hodges

April 24, 2022: Samantha Jean Viens, age 38 of North Beach, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 20713-22

Samantha Jean Viens

April 24, 2022: Solomon Robert Faison, age 22 of District Heights, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 20599-22

Solomon Robert Faison

April 24, 2022: Marquez Jamar Kent, age 33 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Haas #367, Case # 20585-22

Marquez Jamar Kent

April 25, 2022: John Adrian Long Jr., age 57 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 20894-22 (no photo available)

April 28, 2022: Jermaine Rayshaud Mintz, age 31 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Morgan #384, Case # 21491-22

Jermaine Rayshaud Mintz

April 29, 2022: Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Hill #381, Case # 21676-22