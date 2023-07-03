SOMD BMX Raises $1,200 For Brice Trossbach’s Family

Credit: SOMD BMX

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On June 29, 2023, the Southern Maryland BMX community showed up at Budds Creek Motocross Park to show support for Brice Trossbach by holding an honorary race in order to raise money for his family.

Brice C. Trossbach, a Naval District Fire Fighter at NAS Patuxent River, was tragically killed during a house fire in Leonardtown on June 27, 2023.

Nearly 200 people attended the race, which helped raise approximately $1,200 for the family. The funds raised included registration fees, concessions, and general donations.

Credit: SOMD BMX

For those who aren’t familiar with SOMD BMX, they are a non-profit volunteer-run organization that runs weekly BMX races under the USABMX sanction.

“As an organization of extreme sports we have had to use the services of the local fire departments and EMS in the past and wanted to show support and give back,” Greg Wheeler, the Track Operator, told The BayNet.

Credit: SOMD BMX

Due to the possibility of scamming, SOMD BMX also had a first responder on hand to verify the money being collected.

“The fundraiser we held last night was a success thanks to all our BMX families, friends, and volunteers. We ask that everyone please continue to keep Brice’s family and friends in your prayers,” SOMD BMX stated in a Facebook post.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com