Southern Maryland Add First Pitcher, Shortstop To Roster

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have signed their first pitcher, Neil Lang, and shortstop, Logan Thomasonto the 2024 roster. These two are the first at their respective positions to be added.

Left-handed pitcher, Neil Lang comes to the Blue Crabs after spending the previous five years moving up the ranks of independent baseball. Playing in five different Indy-ball leagues, Lang adds a wealth of experience to the Blue Crabs starting rotation. In 2021 for the Billings Mustangs, the Walnut Creek, California native earned a 7-3 record, with 55 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched. Most recently, Neil pitched for the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association where he started in the Wolff Cup Playoffs.

Logan Thomason is a 24-year-old shortstop from Richmond, Kentucky. He played collegiate baseball for his home-state Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Thomason played multiple seasons in the prestigious summer collegiate Northwoods League. Logan is no stranger to the state of Maryland as he spent the summer of 2023 in the MLB Draft League with the Frederick Keys. For the Keys, Thomason played in 42 games, recording 39 hits with 7 home runs and 30 runs batted in.