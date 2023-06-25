Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Acquire Right-Hander From Lexington

WALDORF, Md. – On Thursday, the Blue Crabs announced the signing of Atlantic League veteran Josh Martin.

The Enterprise, AL native was drafted in the 25th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, then drafted again in the 10th round of the June Draft by the Cleveland Indians.

Martin made his way to the Atlantic League in 2019 when he was signed by the Sugar Land Skeeters. In 2022, the reliever split time with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes and the York Revolution.

This past season, Martin signed with the newly rebranded Lexington Counter Clocks, posted a 2-0 record, and struck out 11 batters in 18.1 IP.

This week, the Blue Crabs welcome the Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club into Regency Furniture Stadium for the first time this season as the Questions Marks plan to unveil their rebranding on Friday, June 23rd! Come out this weekend to our Halfway To Halloween celebration! Fans receive free tickets if they show up in costume!

