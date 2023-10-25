Southern Maryland Dad Buying Dream Car With $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A Calvert County resident who enjoys playing Powerball and crossword-themed scratch-offs tried his luck recently with the seventh edition of the $100,000 Crossword game. The player wound up in the Lottery Winner’s Circle, celebrating a $100,000 top-prize win.

Accompanied by his daughter, the lucky man shared the story of his big win. He bought a total of three $10 instant tickets at Wawa #591 in Prince Frederick. Initially, he purchased one scratch-off and headed home. When he played the game, the lucky player realized he won $20. The next morning, the winner found himself in line again at Wawa #591 getting coffee and bought two more $100,000 Crossword scratch-offs. The first game he scratched won the top prize. The second one was a non-winner.

“I was so excited but I couldn’t show it,” he said. “I didn’t want anyone to know that I won.”

The Southern Maryland resident said he plans to spoil himself with his newfound fortune by buying his dream car, a 1976 Corvette. He will also share the remainder of his prize with his wife and daughter.

Wawa #591 that sold the instant ticket is among several of his favorite Lottery retailers. The store, located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $100,000 Crossword game went on sale in August and now has six top prizes remaining. The game is still packed with other prizes, ranging from 12 $10,000 prizes down to more than 346,290 $10 prizes.