INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On February 3 at 2:30 p.m., a student at Henry E. Lackey High School went to the school nurse and reported he was feeling sick after ingesting edibles that he thought might contain THC.

The student’s parents were notified and the student went home. School administrators and a school resource officer initiated an investigation which revealed the student obtained the edibles from another student.

The other student was located and he was found to be in possession of an unopened vile of CBD/THC oil from his book bag.

The school resource officer contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of consuming edibles that may contain unknown chemicals, which could pose a health risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469. The investigation is ongoing.

